Friday, January 3, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Has NSFW Response To How He Can Improve

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson didn’t hold back when discussing his journey to improve as a cornerback. During a recent interview with Justin Rogers of the Detroit Lions Network and Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, Robertson offered a candid and NSFW response to the question of where he thinks he can improve.

Amik Robertson

Amik Robertson on His Play and Mindset

When asked about his play after moving outside, Robertson said via the Detroit Sports Network, “The thing about it, man, I know how this league is playing corner. I always think it’s levels. Yeah, I’ve probably been playing well, but I know I can play better. I just try to get better each and every week, try to work on little things and if I make mistakes at practice, try to fix them in the game. I’m an open book. And I know in this league, man, cornerback, you can make 1,000 great plays, but the one moment you mess up, everybody, ‘Oh, he’s a …’ you know what I’m saying. I know how this goes. That’s why I keep my head level.”

Where Robertson Sees Room for Improvement

When asked where he thought he could improve, Robertson didn’t hold back: “Getting a motherf______ ball, man. Getting the f______ ball. I just gotta capitalize because I might not get too many (opportunities) or whatever the case may be. When it do come, I just gotta take advantage of it, continue going after it like I’ve been doing.”

Detroit Lions

The Importance of Interceptions in Different Coverage

Amik Robertson also shared his thoughts on interceptions in different coverage schemes: “I would say zone, man, because you got your eyes on the quarterback. Some of my picks were deep ball picks because the QB liked the matchup, but I think it’s easier to catch ‘em in zone. Because in man, your eyes are on the guy. You gotta be able to turn around and track it. It’s tough. That’s why everybody can’t do it.”

Robertson will have another chance to improve this coming Sunday night when he and his Detroit Lions teammates take on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

Folks, I am going to call my shot right now… Amik Robertson will some up with a huge turnover against the Vikings to help propel the Lions to their second-straight NFC North crown!

