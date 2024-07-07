Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Rejects Depth Player Label





‘STOP PLAYING WITH ME’: Amik Robertson Wants ‘Depth Player’ Label Shed

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson has voiced his displeasure over being labeled as a depth player. Having joined the Lions’ revamped secondary from the Las Vegas Raiders, Robertson aims to prove his critics wrong. Robertson took to social media, saying, “Dawg, yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol. stop playing with me… yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy.”

Dawg 😂 yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol stop playing with me.. yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy 🧘🏾‍♂️ July 4, 2024

Contract and Performance

Detroit signed Robertson to a $9.25 million, two-year deal that includes $1.5 million in incentives. His tenure with the Raiders was marked by consistent performance, including recording two interceptions in consecutive seasons. In his four years with Las Vegas, Robertson totaled 111 tackles and four interceptions.

Coach Campbell’s Praise for Amik Robertson

Head coach Dan Campbell highlighted Amik Robertson’s competitive spirit as a key reason for his acquisition. “The first thing was his competitiveness… I don’t care if he’s inside or outside, the guy competes… a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has versatility to play in and out,” Campbell said.

Impact on the Lions’ Secondary

Robertson will be part of a Lions secondary featuring new additions Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw, aiming to make a significant impact this season. With Robertson’s determination and competitive nature, the Lions’ secondary looks poised to exceed expectations.