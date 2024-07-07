in Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Rejects Depth Player Label

190 Views


‘STOP PLAYING WITH ME’: Amik Robertson Wants ‘Depth Player’ Label Shed

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson has voiced his displeasure over being labeled as a depth player. Having joined the Lions’ revamped secondary from the Las Vegas Raiders, Robertson aims to prove his critics wrong. Robertson took to social media, saying, “Dawg, yall need to bury this depth player shi. Lol. stop playing with me… yall gone see tho. Keep that same energy.”

Contract and Performance

Detroit signed Robertson to a $9.25 million, two-year deal that includes $1.5 million in incentives. His tenure with the Raiders was marked by consistent performance, including recording two interceptions in consecutive seasons. In his four years with Las Vegas, Robertson totaled 111 tackles and four interceptions.

acquisition of Amik Robertson

Coach Campbell’s Praise for Amik Robertson

Head coach Dan Campbell highlighted Amik Robertson’s competitive spirit as a key reason for his acquisition. “The first thing was his competitiveness… I don’t care if he’s inside or outside, the guy competes… a feisty, competitive, challenging corner who has versatility to play in and out,” Campbell said.

Impact on the Lions’ Secondary

Robertson will be part of a Lions secondary featuring new additions Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw, aiming to make a significant impact this season. With Robertson’s determination and competitive nature, the Lions’ secondary looks poised to exceed expectations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Andrew Olesh Denard Robinson Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions resigns Michigan lawmakers send letter to Big Ten Michigan Football National Champion calls out Ohio State Michigan Football lands QB Carter Smith Michigan Football coach deletes social media account Jesse Minter trolling Ohio State Michigan's QB for 2024 Michigan Football contacts top transfer Michigan Football Early Signing Day Dug McDaniel Enters Transfer Portal Wolverines C.J. Charleston

Countdown to Commitment: 4-Star Recruit Andrew Olesh Eyes Michigan Football