Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Suffers Painful Injury Vs. Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson was forced to leave the field after suffering what appeared to be a painful injury during the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Washington Commanders. The injury occurred during the Commanders' first offensive possession of the game, as Robertson was in the process of making a tackle.

Replay footage revealed that Robertson collided with his own teammate, linebacker Jack Campbell, who was also attempting to assist on the tackle. The impact of the collision left Robertson in visible discomfort as he was attended to by trainers.

If Robertson is forced to miss any time, it would be a significant setback for the Lions' defense. The 2024 season has seen Robertson step up in a major way, especially after cornerback Carlton Davis suffered an injury earlier in the year, causing him to miss the remainder of the season. Robertson had been playing at a high level and had become a key piece in the Lions' secondary.

The team has yet to provide an update on Robertson's status, but Lions fans will be anxiously awaiting news as the defense looks to hold strong in the playoffs.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
