Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Throws Shade At Packers

Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson isn’t holding back when it comes to the team’s rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. In a recent statement, Robertson made it clear that the Packers are standing in the way of the Lions’ goals, throwing some serious shade in the process.

“They (are) in the way of our goal,” Robertson said. “They feel like their confidence is up since they won a few games, but those guys they beat? They're not us.”

Lions cornerback Amik Robertson didn't hide his feelings about the Packers.



Robertson’s words come as the Lions prepare for yet another critical matchup against the Packers, a team that has historically been one of their biggest rivals. The Lions have been in impressive form this season, and Robertson’s comments reflect a growing confidence within the team as they continue to push toward their postseason aspirations.

The rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers has always been intense, with the Packers often holding the upper hand for many years. However, the tides have shifted in recent years as the Lions have emerged as the best team in the NFC North. Robertson’s bold comments serve as a reminder of how high the stakes are when these two teams face off.

As the Lions continue to fight for a No. 1 seed in the NFC, every game against division rivals like the Packers becomes crucial. Robertson’s statement is more than just a challenge to Green Bay — it’s a declaration of the Lions’ confidence and their belief that they’re ready to take the next step.

The stage is set for a showdown, and with the intensity of the rivalry and the growing firepower of the Lions, this game promises to be one for the books. With players like Amik Robertson fueling the fire, the Lions are ready to prove they are the team to beat in the NFC North.