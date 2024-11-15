Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis Breaks Hand

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis has been added to the injury report after suffering a thumb injury during Thursday’s practice. Davis confirmed on Friday that he broke his thumb but intends to play through the injury with a cast on his hand for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I can still catch, somewhat,” Davis told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press. “Just small adjustments in the game as far as using my hands and I guess maybe being a little bit more finesse, not too aggressive. I honestly feel like when I get in the game the adrenaline takes over and I just don’t give a shit no more, that’s what I’m hoping or I think that’ll happen.”

According to the report, the injury occurred while Davis was attempting to jam Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the line of scrimmage. Despite the injury, Davis is determined to play and contribute to the Lions' defense, which has been solid throughout the season.

Davis has been a key part of the Lions' defense, with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups in nine games. His willingness to play through the injury shows his commitment to the team as they aim to maintain their strong performance heading into Sunday’s matchup.