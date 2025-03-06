Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis’ Cryptic Message Has Everyone Talking

Will the Detroit Lions find a way to bring back CB Carlton Davis III for the 2025 season and potentially beyond? Davis has made it clear that he loves playing for Dan Campbell, and Campbell has made it clear that he believes Davis was one of the Lions’ best free-agent signings before the 2024 season, but we all know that money talks.

Carlton Davis Tweets Cryptic Message

On Wednesday, Davis took to X to post the following message:

“I won’t make the same mistake twice,” Davis posted to X. “If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay. Turn on the tape.”

I won’t make the same mistake twice . If you want your defense upgraded yall know who to pay .Turn on the Tape ! — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) March 5, 2025

What does Davis mean by “I won’t make the same mistake twice”?

Bottom Line: An Important Decision

One of the Detroit Lions’ biggest off-season decisions is whether or not they will pony up what it will cost to bring back Carlton Davis III for the 2025 season. Some have speculated that he could get a $20 million per season contract if he hits the open market, while I still believe he will get $15 million or so per season. There is mutual interest to get a deal done, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.