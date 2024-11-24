Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis Suffers Injury vs. Colts

During the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts, Lions cornerback Carlton Davis suffered what appeared to be a knee injury. The injury occurred without any contact, which can often be a concerning sign. However, Davis was able to walk off the field under his own power, which offers some hope for a less severe outcome.

The Lions are already down one cornerback as rookie Terrion Arnold was ruled OUT for today's game due to a groin injury. The team will likely provide more details on Davis' injury following the game. Stay tuned for updates on his status.