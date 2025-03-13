Detroit Lions CB D.J. Reed Reveals His ‘Final Two’ in Free Agency

Find out who was closest to beating out the Detroit Lions for D.J. Reed.

New Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed had a significant choice to make during the 2024 NFL free agency period. When it came down to it, Reed opted to join the Lions despite serious interest from the team that beat the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round, the Washington Commanders.

D.J. Reed

The Decision Between Two Contenders

In his first media session as a member of the Lions, Reed shared that his final two choices were the Lions and Commanders, both teams he felt had strong chances of contending in the upcoming seasons. “Yeah, it was out of Detroit and Washington for me. Just with where I wanted to be, and I felt that those two teams were contenders,” Reed stated.

He also revealed the personal journey that led to his decision. “Before free agency started early that Monday, I prayed to God and I told him, like, ‘Whatever your will is what I want. I want to go wherever you want me to go,’” Reed explained. “And it’s crazy, because he literally gave me what my heart desired.”

Pursuing the Ultimate Goal: A Super Bowl

Reed’s goal was not only to secure a good contract but also to play for a team with championship aspirations. “I wanted to get paid. I wanted to play with dogs, and gratefully, I’m playing with dogs on the defensive side and on the offensive side, so I’m going to a great team,” he said. “And yeah, have a shot at that Lombardi (Trophy). So that was my goal, you know, winning a Super Bowl. Come out, win a Super Bowl. And whatever happens after that, happens after that.”

For Reed, it was all about joining a team with the talent and potential to contend for a Super Bowl. The Lions offered that opportunity, and he’s excited to contribute to a roster that is on the rise.

Reed’s decision highlights his focus on both career growth and the chance to win at the highest level. Now a key piece of the Lions’ defense, Reed is determined to help lead Detroit on a path to a championship.

