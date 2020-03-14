36.1 F
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay don’t care about no coronavirus

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

COVID-19 is in the United States and the cases continue to rise as the days go by.

On Friday, President Trump issued enacted a State of Emergency, causing many citizens to start hunkering down in their homes except when they need necessities, while others have just continued to do what they have been doing all along.

Despite recommendations by federal and local governments to stay away from large crowds, Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay still made a trip to the Casino on Friday.

We can all do what we choose, but come on, Big Play! Stay home and play video games and stay healthy!

No need to roll the dice.

