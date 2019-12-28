Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay says where he wants to play in 2020 and beyond

This coming offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has some extremely important decisions to make that will play a big part in shaping the future of the franchise.

One of those decisions is whether or not Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay will get a contract extension.

But does Slay even want an extension? Does he want to play with the Lions for years to come?

According to the Detroit Free Press, Slay absolutely wants to be a Lion and he wants to win a championship in Detroit.

“Yeah, I would love it,” he told the Free Press. “I love to work, I love my guys. I love to work with them. I’d like to be here to try to bring a championship here.”

“My goal as a kid growing up, if I ever made it, I wanted to be with one team,” he said. “That’s my goal and I want to win here.

“I’ve been here a long time, I’ve put in a lot of work. I’ve done been through the good, the bad and the ugly. So I’d love to be here to continue to finish my career, but we’ll see if that happens.”

Nation, do you think the Lions will offer Slay a contract extension? Should they?

— Quotes courtesy of Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press —