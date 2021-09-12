Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah carted off field after suffering injury

Not only are the Detroit Lions about to lose their first game of the 2021 season as the San Francisco 49ers lead 41-17 in the fourth quarter but they may have also lost one of their most important defenders.

According to reports, CB Jeff Okudah has suffered a foot injury and needed to be carted off the field to the locker room.

The Lions have already announced that Okudah has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game.

