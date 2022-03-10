Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah changes jersey number…again

As long as everything continues to go well with his rehab process, the Detroit Lions expect to get CB Jeff Okudah back for the 2022 season.

When Okudah returns to the field, he will be donning a new number…again.

According to Okudah, via his Instagram page, he is switching to No. 1 for his third season in the NFL.

When Okudah was first selected by the Lions in 2020, Okudah went with the No. 30 jersey because all of the other numbers he wanted were taken.

Then, for the 2021 season, Okudah switched to No. 23, forcing his biggest fans to buy a new jersey.

Now, Okudah is switching back to the number that he wore while playing college football for Ohio State.