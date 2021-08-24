Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah discusses the importance of having a short memory

The Detroit Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t the most ideal rookie campaign for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

He dealt with his fair share of criticism for his on-field performance compared to where he was selected in the draft, and the Lions are hoping for better results in his upcoming sophomore campaign.

Following today’s practice, Okudah met with media members and talked about the necessity of having a short memory at this level.

“Its something I’ve had to work on,” he said. “It’s something that AP and AG are always harping about, just having a short memory. There’s a lot of great players that play this game, especially in the NFL. Having a short memory, not taking everything personally, and just making the next play when it’s available to you.

Of course, Okudah was also hampered by injuries during his first year in the NFL, and he’s not taking the time that he’s able to be on the field with his teammates for granted.

“I was injured a lot, so I think being able to practice out here every day with my teammates I something I’m not taking for granted. Just seeing it in that perspective, I’d not really dealt with injuries during my career. It made me miss the game a lot more.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –