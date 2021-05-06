Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah gives positive health update

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions selected cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it wasn’t the most ideal rookie campaign for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

He dealt with his fair share of criticism for his on-field performance compared to where he was selected in the draft, and directly addressed that criticism and whether or not he’s feeling pressure on himself during a media Zoom session this afternoon.

“Not really. I really don’t feel pressure,” he said. “?It’s not about putting pressure on myself, it’s about coming in every day with the mindset to get better.”

Of course, Okudah’s season ended early thanks to a nagging groin injury that ultimately required surgery to correct the problem. He gave a positive update regarding his health:

“I’m feeling great, trending towards 100%. It’s a testament to the training staff the Detroit Lions have,” he said.

“It feels like I have a different level that I wasn’t able to tap into last year, but this year, not having that pain in my groin anymore, it’s a different level.”

We’re certainly hopeful that Okudah and the Lions will be able to enjoy better days ahead.

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Link – –