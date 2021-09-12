Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah may have suffered major injury in loss to 49ers

For those of you who watched Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, you may have noticed that CB Jeff Okudah was forced to be carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a foot injury.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media and he said that Okudah could be dealing with either an ankle or Achilles injury.

If Okudah is dealing with an Achilles injury, he would likely miss an extended period of time.

