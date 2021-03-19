Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah to wear new number in 2021

Sharing is caring!

With the announcement that RB Jamaal Williams wearing No. 30 for the Detroit Lions in 2021, we now know that Jeff Okudah will be switching numbers.

When the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, many projected that he would quickly become one of the better cornerbacks in the league.

Unfortunately, Okudah struggled during his rookie campaign, ranking No. 117 out of 124 cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

That being said, I fully expect Okudah to bounce back in a big way in 2021 and I still believe that he will end up being a Pro Bowl type player in the NFL, which is why I am considering buying a to add to my collection.

But as I warned you when it was announced that Okudah was going to wear No. 30 for the 2020 season, buyer beware because I thought that number would soon change.

So, it looks like anyone who plans on buying an Okudah No. 30 jersey should pump the brakes because he just hinted on Twitter that he is getting a new number for the 2021 season.

As you can see below, when a fan asked if he was “safe” to purchase a No. 30 jersey, Okudah replied, “You’re NOT safe brother lol.”

You’re NOT safe brother lol https://t.co/Kcb6lTIaq5 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) January 26, 2021

