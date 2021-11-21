Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah trolls Michigan State, proceeds to get destroyed on Twitter

If you are a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, you we’re pretty damn satisfied with today’s whooping against Michigan State.

One person who was happy was Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah, who went to Ohio State.

During the game, Okudah took to Twitter to tweet out a few yawning emojis and that did not sit well with at least one MSU fan who fired back in a big way.

”Football Darko Milicic had thoughts today?” The tweet read.

Ouch.

Football Darko Milicic had thoughts today? https://t.co/wMEXGf2NGt — MSU NIL history-makers (@Sheehan_Sports) November 21, 2021