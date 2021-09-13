Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah tweets message following Monday’s breaking news

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost their opening week matchup against the San Francisco 49ers but they also lost CB Jeff Okudah.

Earlier this morning, news broke that Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles and he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Following the news breaking, Okudah took to Twitter.

“My faith in God’s plan is unwavering,” Okudah tweeted. “The Marathon Continues.”

We certainly will keep Jeff in our thoughts and prayers and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.

My faith in God’s plan is unwavering… The Marathon Continues. 🙏🏾 — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) September 13, 2021