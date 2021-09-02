Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs explains his ‘love’ for Jeff Okudah

Undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs impressed the coaching staff of the Detroit Lions enough to earn a spot on the 53 man roster. But it was a special bond with second year cornerback Jeff Okudah that stood out in his mind.

“The connection just clicked one day,” Jacobs said during an appearance on the Detroit Lions Podcast.

“Someone was cooking, and he invited me over to chill and eat. The connection just clicked because we talked. His mom passed, and my mom passed and the hunger he seen in me, he was like, ‘I’m going to take you under my wing.’ Even though he’s younger than me, I was like, ‘Yeah, man. I’m going to take it.’”

Of course, Okudah will be aiming for an improved sophomore campaign, as he dealt with his fair share of criticism for his on-field performance compared to where he was selected in the draft. But as far as Jacobs is concerned, it’s nothing but “love” for Okudah, and learning what he can from someone with NFL experience.

“Man, every time I hear that dude’s name, I don’t know, it’s love, bro,” Jacobs said. “It’s nothing but love for him. He’s younger than me, too, but he feels like my big brother. So it’s crazy.”

Jacobs added, “Just getting the knowledge, because when I first got here, I really went up to him because I used to watch him in college, I was like, ‘Bro, you’re really cold.’ The coach we’ve got right now has got him so elite now with everything. Man, you’re going to see. He’s going to have a great year coming up.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Lions Podcast Link – –