Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs tweets out heartbreaking message following injury

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions not only lost to the Denver Broncos to drop to 1-11-1 on the season but they also lost CB Jerry Jacobs to what could be a serious knee injury.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Dan Campbell said after the game. “But, yeah, it probably don’t look too good.”

On Sunday night, Jacobs took to Twitter with a heartbreaking message for his mother.

“Momma if you seeing this rn just know your baby boy need you more than ever rn,” Jacobs tweeted.

Stay strong, Jerry. Detroit has your back.

