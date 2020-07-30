Detroit Lions CB Justin Coleman placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, CB Justin Coleman is the sixth Detroit Lions player to be placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before testing positive on Wednesday.
Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press added that Coleman feels great and the hope is that this is just a false-positive result.
The #Lions are placing CB Justin Coleman on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, source said. Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before a positive test Wednesday.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 30, 2020
Coleman joins Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Arryn Siposs, Amani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the list.
Being placed on the list means those players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with people who have tested positive.
This news comes not long after it was announced that DT John Atkins made the decision to opt-out.