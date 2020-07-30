41.2 F
Detroit Lions CB Justin Coleman placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, CB Justin Coleman is the sixth Detroit Lions player to be placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before testing positive on Wednesday.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press added that Coleman feels great and the hope is that this is just a false-positive result.

Coleman joins Kenny GolladayT.J. HockensonArryn SipossAmani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the list.

BONUS CONTENT:

Report: 5 Detroit Lions placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have placed Kenny GolladayT.J. HockensonArryn SipossAmani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means those players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with people who have tested positive.

This news comes not long after it was announced that DT John Atkins made the decision to opt-out.

