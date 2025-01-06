Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Suffers Injury Vs. Vikings

With 11:39 remaining in the third quarter of tonight's pivotal game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury.

UPDATE FROM LIONS:

This injury could be a significant blow for the Lions, who are already shorthanded at the cornerback position. Arnold had been playing well up until that point and was contributing to the defense’s efforts.

Stay tuned for further updates as the Lions assess the injury and its potential impact on the remainder of the game and the season.