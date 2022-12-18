Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room following HUGE win over jets [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Lions came from behind to beat the Jets on Sunday
  • The Lions celebrated in the locker room following the win

Don’t look now, but our Detroit Lions are now 7-7 on the season, and they are right smack in the middle of the NFC playoff hunt. In fact, with their win, the Lions’ playoff chances went from 25% to 42% and will continue to grow as the Lions continue to win. In fact, if the Lions win out, they have a 97% chance of making the playoffs. Following Sunday’s HUGE win over the New York Jets, the Lions celebrated in the locker room.

Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room

Following the conclusion of the game, which the Lions came from behind to win 20-17, the players and coaches celebrated in the locker room.

During the celebration, head coach Dan Campbell handed out a game ball to Kalif Raymond, who returned a punt for a touchdown to give the Lions an early lead.

It is pretty awesome to see the love that these coaches and players have for each other. Just look at Jared Goff hug Raymond after he gets a game ball.

