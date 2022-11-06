Detroit Lions celebrate in locker room following win over Packers [Video]

Detroit Lions News

When you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, it is always extra special when they beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday afternoon as the Lions held on for a 15-9 win over the hated Packers. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to his team and gave out the game ball to defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. After getting the game Ball, Glenn had a message for the team.

What did Aaron Glenn say in the Detroit Lions locker room?

What the video below to see what Glenn had to say to the team.

“Gotta make it a habit…. When you make it a habit, that’s when you go places,” Glenn said.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

The Lions are now 2-6 and they will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 10.

Here is what the Lions’ remaining schedule looks like, via fbschedules.com:

Sunday
Nov. 13		at Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, IL1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Sunday
Nov. 20		at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Thursday
Nov. 24		Buffalo BillsFord Field, Detroit, MI12:30pm ETCBSBuy Tickets
Sunday
Dec. 4		Jacksonville JaguarsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Sunday
Dec. 11		Minnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsMetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MI1:00pm ETFOXBuy Tickets
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITime TBA ETor Sat., Jan. 7Buy Tickets

