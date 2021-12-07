Detroit Lions chances at No. 1 overall pick just dropped like the temperature

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions finally picked up their first win of the 2021 season by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on a last-second touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
With the win, the Lions are now 1-10-1 on the season and they still control their own destiny in terms of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
That being said, the Lions chances of getting that No. 1 overall pick dropped from 77.7% last week down to 50.3% following their win over the Vikings, while their chances at a top 5 pick are a healthy 98.7%.
Nation, do you think the Lions will land the No. 1 overall pick?
|Team
|Top Pick
|Top 5 Pick
|DET
|50.3%
|98.7%
|JAX
|21.5%
|97.4%
|HOU
|25.2%
|97.2%
|NYJ
|3.0%
|83.0%
|CHI
|0.0%
|39.8%
|ATL
|0.0%
|32.5%
|NYG
|0.0%
|30.1%
|SEA
|0.0%
|11.3%
|CAR
|0.0%
|6.4%
|MIA
|0.0%
|1.1%
|NO
|0.0%
|1.1%
|MIN
|0.0%
|0.8%
|PHI
|0.0%
|0.3%
|DEN
|0.0%
|0.2%