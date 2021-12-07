Detroit Lions chances at No. 1 overall pick just dropped like the temperature

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions finally picked up their first win of the 2021 season by defeating the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on a last-second touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With the win, the Lions are now 1-10-1 on the season and they still control their own destiny in terms of getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That being said, the Lions chances of getting that No. 1 overall pick dropped from 77.7% last week down to 50.3% following their win over the Vikings, while their chances at a top 5 pick are a healthy 98.7%.

Team Top Pick Top 5 Pick DET 50.3% 98.7% JAX 21.5% 97.4% HOU 25.2% 97.2% NYJ 3.0% 83.0% CHI 0.0% 39.8% ATL 0.0% 32.5% NYG 0.0% 30.1% SEA 0.0% 11.3% CAR 0.0% 6.4% MIA 0.0% 1.1% NO 0.0% 1.1% MIN 0.0% 0.8% PHI 0.0% 0.3% DEN 0.0% 0.2%