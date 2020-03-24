40.7 F
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions chances of landing EDGE Chase Young just grew exponentially

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

With the 2020 NFL Draft about a month away, the big question around these parts is what will Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn do with the No. 3 pick? Will he trade the pick to acquire more draft capital? Will he roll the dice and select QB Tua Tagovailoa? Will he replace Darius Slay by selecting Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah?

Or, could the premier pass rusher in the draft, Chase Young out of Ohio State fall into the Lions’ lap?

Well, the chances of that happening just grew exponentially with the news that Washington Redskins LT Trent Williams has demanded to either be traded or released. Assuming Williams is out of the picture, the Redskins will have to make a move to secure his replacement and that would likely come by selecting a top OT with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

If the Redskins do select an offensive lineman such as Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton or Tristan Wirfs with the No. 2 pick, Chase Young would be sitting available at No. 3 and Bob Quinn should race to the ‘vitual’ podium to make the pick.

Nation, if Young is available at No. 3, it is a no-brainer that the Lions select him or would it still be better to trade back or to stand pat and take Tua or Okudah?

 

Previous articleDetroit Lions make one of the ‘most questionable’ free agent signings of 2020
Next articleMichigan State F Xavier Tillman makes NBA decision

Comments

