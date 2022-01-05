Detroit Lions chances of landing No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With only one game remaining on their 2021 schedule, the Detroit Lions currently sit at 2-13-1 on the season and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As we speak, the Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and things will remain that way if they lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

If the Jaguars do beat the Colts (unlikely) AND the Lions lose at home to the Green Bay Packers, the Lions would actually jump up to the No. 1 pick.

So, what are the chances of this scenario happening?

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Lions have a 16.9% chance of jumping the Jaguars for the No. 1 overall pick.

Prediction: Lions lose to Packers but the Jaguars also lose to the Colts. If this happens, the Lions will have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.