Detroit Lions’ chances of picking No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • The Lions have two picks in the first round
  • Could the Lions land the No. 1 pick?

The 2023 NFL Draft is still off in the future, but with the Detroit Lions having two picks in the first round, and the Los Angeles Rams struggling as they have been, where the Lions will be picking is certainly worth paying attention to. Following Week 12, the Lions currently hold the No. 3 overall pick (via the Rams) and the No. 13 overall pick in the opening round. With that being said, what are the chances the Lions end up with the No. 1 overall pick?

What are the Detroit Lions’ chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

According to Austin Mock of The Athletic, the Lions (Via the Rams) currently have a 6.9% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Austin Mock’s projected top 10 (Nov. 29)

TEAMPROJECTED WIN TOTALCHANCE OF PICKING NO. 1
Houston2.778.0%
Chicago4.49.8%
L.A. Rams (DET pick)4.86.9%
Denver (SEA pick)5.13.2%
Carolina5.70.6%
New Orleans (PHI pick)6.20.2%
Arizona6.30.2%
Indianapolis6.40.2%
Jacksonville6.50.4%
Detroit6.70.2%

Will the Lions end up with the No. 1 overall pick?

It is highly unlikely as the Texans are probably not going to win enough games for the Rams to pass them, and the Rams have one of the easiest remaining schedules in the league.

That being said, with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald among the Rams players dealing with injuries, it is very possible

