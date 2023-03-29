Detroit Lions’ chances of selecting a QB in 2023 NFL Draft keep going up

In recent years, the Detroit Lions have struggled to find a long-term solution at the quarterback position. After Matthew Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, the Lions acquired Jared Goff as part of the deal. While Goff has shown promise, and GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell certainly believe in him as their QB, there are still question marks over his long-term viability as the Lions' starting quarterback. As a result, the team may be looking to draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Why it matters: Detroit Lions' QB strategy for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have had a successful free agency period and are poised to compete in the NFC. While many predict the team will focus on defensive picks in the draft, it's also possible that they may consider drafting a quarterback to eventually replace Jared Goff.

Key Points

The Lions may consider drafting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft to eventually replace Jared Goff.

Despite their struggles in recent years, the Lions have positioned themselves well for success in the upcoming season with a strong free agency period and a competitive roster.

The team may need to find a more reliable option at the quarterback position, even if it means taking a risk in the draft.

The Lions have already addressed many of their main needs in free agency, which puts them in a good position heading into the draft.

Drafting a quarterback doesn't necessarily mean that the Lions are giving up on their chances of competing in 2023, as they still have other picks to address other needs.

Brad Holmes has nailed the free agency period

The Lions have already addressed many of their main needs in free agency, which puts them in a good position heading into the draft. The offense is expected to stay intact, for the most part, which means that the Lions are likely to add some defensive gems with their early picks. However, there is a growing sentiment that the Lions may look to draft a quarterback with one of their highest-value picks.

To Draft a QB or Not to Draft a QB?

While some fans may be skeptical of this approach, it's important to remember that drafting a quarterback doesn't necessarily mean that the Lions are giving up on their chances of competing in 2023. Even if the Lions use their sixth overall pick on a quarterback, they still have another pick at 18 where they can address other needs. The team can also use their other picks to find a way to snag a quarterback talent to stash away for the future.

Ultimately, the Lions need to make a decision about whether Jared Goff is their long-term option at quarterback. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, there are questions about whether or not he is capable of leading the Lions to a Super Bowl (I have made it clear that I believe he is capable of doing that). The team may decide that they need to find a more reliable option for the position, even if it means taking a risk in the draft.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions poised for success in 2023

The Detroit Lions have had a tough time over years, but they have set themselves up for success in the upcoming season. With a successful free agency period and a competitive roster, the team is poised to make a deep playoff run in the NFC, which is still considered relatively weak. However, the Lions' potential success could be further amplified if they were to draft a talented young quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. Such a move would help to solidify the Lions' long-term prospects and potentially provide them with the spark they need to compete at an even higher level. Overall, the Lions have a promising future ahead of them, and with the right moves in the draft and on the field, they could be on their way to a long-awaited championship.

The Bottom Line – A new era for the Lions

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Detroit Lions and their draft strategy. While many expect the team to focus on defense, the possibility of drafting a quarterback cannot be ruled out. With a successful free agency period and a competitive roster, the Lions are in a good position to take a risk and invest in their future. Only time will tell whether this strategy pays off, but one thing is for sure – the Lions are entering a new era, and exciting times are ahead.