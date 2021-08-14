Detroit Lions cheerleader gets proposed to during preseason game vs. Bills [Video]

The Detroit Lions may have lost Friday night’s game to the Buffalo Bills but it was a night this cheerleader will never, ever forget.

Take a look as a Lions cheerleader Sammi gets proposed to by her boyfriend Andrew during Friday’s game.

She said, Yes!

