Things got ugly both on and off the field during Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at Ford Field. A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving multiple Lions and Bears fans in the stands.

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The footage shows several fans involved in a physical altercation as others attempt to intervene. According to the accompanying social media report, multiple punches were thrown, and fans supporting both teams were reportedly ejected from the stadium.

A massive brawl broke out between multiple Lions and Bears fans in the stands today.



Never want to see this.



(via @metrodetroitn) pic.twitter.com/HVjrPeYdpn — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 27, 2026

Lions and Bears Fans Clash at Ford Field

Emotions were already running high during a game that featured first place in the NFC North on the line. The Bears ultimately pulled off a 39-35 comeback victory after trailing by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The rivalry also spilled into the postgame interviews, with Christian Mahogany accusing Chicago’s defense of simulating Detroit’s snap count and Jeffery Simmons firing back at those allegations.

While the circumstances that sparked the altercation in the stands remain unclear, the Ford Field Guest Code of Conduct establishes expectations for appropriate fan behavior. There is nothing wrong with being passionate about your favorite football team, but there is absolutely no place for this type of behavior.