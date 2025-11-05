Detroit Lions Place Rookie on IR, Add Veteran Linebacker to Roster

The Detroit Lions just made it official: rookie left guard Christian Mahogany is heading to injured reserve, and linebacker Ty Summers has been promoted from the practice squad to take his spot on the 53-man roster.

Lions announce roster moves:



Placed OL Christian Mahogany on Reserve/Injured.



Signed LB Ty Summers to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/U1IEdkQtCW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 5, 2025

It’s another significant shakeup for a team that’s been juggling injuries and roster moves all week long.

Mahogany’s Rookie Campaign Hits Pause

Mahogany’s IR designation doesn’t come as a surprise after he was carted off during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed earlier in the week that the young lineman suffered a broken bone in his leg, calling the injury “a long-term situation.”

The good news? Campbell also said there’s still a chance Mahogany could return by late December, assuming his recovery stays on track. That could give Detroit a boost right before the playoff push.

In the meantime, the Lions will turn to internal options to fill the void at left guard. Players like Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon, and Graham Glasgow are all in the mix as Detroit reshuffles its offensive line.

Ty Summers Earns His Shot

On the flip side, this is a big moment for Ty Summers.

The veteran linebacker, who’s been a steady presence on the practice squad, has been called up to the active roster as Detroit continues to deal with defensive injuries. Summers brings depth and special teams value, two traits Campbell has always valued in his role players.

Summers has 70 career tackles across stints with the Packers, Saints, and Lions, and he could see snaps in rotational linebacker packages or on coverage units right away.

Detroit’s Roster Shuffle Continues

Wednesday was an eventful day for the Lions. In addition to the Mahogany and Summers moves, Detroit opened the 21-day practice window for both Josh Paschal and rookie Miles Frazier, while signing three offensive linemen to the practice squad to bolster depth.

With injuries piling up, the Lions’ front office, led by Brad Holmes, continues to adjust on the fly. The goal remains clear: stay healthy enough to make a run in the second half of the season.

The Bottom Line

The loss of Mahogany is a tough blow for a team that prides itself on toughness in the trenches. But with veteran depth, an adaptable coaching staff, and reinforcements on the way, Detroit’s offensive line isn’t about to roll over.

And as for Ty Summers? He’s the latest example of Campbell’s “next man up” mentality, a chance earned through hard work, grit, and trust.