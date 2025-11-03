2 Super Bowl Champions the Detroit Lions Could Trade for to Replace Christian Mahogany

The Detroit Lions’ offensive line, once the envy of the NFL, suddenly has a massive hole to fill.

Starting left guard Christian Mahogany was carted off in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury that Dan Campbell confirmed will sideline him “for a long time.” Add in a shoulder issue for right guard Tate Ratledge, and what was once Detroit’s deepest position has quickly become one of its most vulnerable.

With Graham Glasgow anchoring the middle and Penei Sewell doing everything humanly possible to hold things together, Brad Holmes may have no choice but to make a move before the trade deadline.

And wouldn’t you know it, two candidates just hit the market.

The Report: Washington Ready to Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders are open to trading multiple veterans, including offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, both proven, versatile, and playoff-tested.

Sources: The #Commanders have been open to trading several players, including OL Andrew Wylie and OL Nick Allegretti, both of whom bring extensive starting and playoff experience.



Wylie has valuable position flexibility, having played both guard spots and right tackle during his… pic.twitter.com/3vJc62qoTy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 3, 2025

Wylie, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has started at both guard spots and right tackle during his career. At 6’6”, 309 pounds, the Eastern Michigan product is a physical, reliable veteran who could step right into Mahogany’s role.

Allegretti, meanwhile, is a three-time Super Bowl champ and one of the league’s most respected depth linemen. He’s played primarily at guard but has the ability to shift inside when needed. Both players have been part of championship-level offensive lines, something that would immediately fit into the Lions’ tough, cohesive identity.

Why It Makes Perfect Sense for Detroit

The timing couldn’t be better. The Lions are 5-3, just behind the Packers in the NFC North, and their offensive identity depends on controlling the trenches.

Both Wylie and Allegretti are proven interior linemen who wouldn’t need a long ramp-up. Experience: Combined, they’ve played over 200 career games and started in multiple Super Bowls.

Combined, they’ve played over and started in multiple Super Bowls. Leadership: These are battle-tested veterans who know what it takes to win in December and January.

These are battle-tested veterans who know what it takes to win in December and January. Affordability: Neither contract would cripple Detroit’s cap flexibility heading into 2026.

Given the recent injuries to Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge, this is exactly the kind of move that would stabilize the offense before things spiral.

Why Brad Holmes Should Make the Call

Detroit doesn’t need a splashy trade, it needs stability. The Lions have the weapons, the quarterback, and the coaching staff to compete for a Super Bowl this season. What they can’t afford is inconsistency up front.

If the Commanders are indeed ready to move Wylie or Allegretti, Holmes should be first in line to call. The Lions’ offensive system thrives when Jared Goff is protected and the run game gets rolling. Both players have the skillset, and the mentality, to make that happen.

And there’s a little extra bonus: Wylie is a Michigan native. Bringing him home to fill in for Mahogany wouldn’t just make football sense, it would be a perfect story for Detroit’s gritty identity.

There is one thing that could prevent a trade from happening. The Lions play the Commanders in Week 10, which is after the NFL Trade Deadline passes. Washington may not want to make a deal that will directly impact their head-to-head matchup with the Lions.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have proven they’re legitimate contenders, but losing Christian Mahogany for most (if not all) of the season is a blow they can’t ignore.

Now, with Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti reportedly available, Brad Holmes has a golden opportunity to patch the line with veteran experience before Week 10.

It’s not flashy, but it could be the move that keeps Detroit’s Super Bowl hopes alive.