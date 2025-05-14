Report: Detroit Lions to Play on Christmas Day Against NFC Contender

The Detroit Lions will play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 25 in a high-stakes NFC North rematch, per Ben Goessling. Playoff seeding could be on the line.

TL;DR

According to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, the Detroit Lions are expected to face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in one of the NFL’s marquee holiday matchups. The game will be hosted by the Vikings and will showcase a rematch of last year’s NFC North title battle. The full 2025 NFL schedule drops Wednesday at 8 PM ET, but this one’s already locked in.

The Report

“The #Vikings are expected to host the Lions on Dec. 25, in a Christmas Day matchup of the two teams that battled for the NFC North title last year.” — Ben Goessling, 12:00 PM ET

So much for holiday peace.

It’ll be Jared Goff vs. J.J. McCarthy, Dan Campbell vs. Kevin O’Connell, and possibly first place in the NFC North on the line, just like last year.

Last Year’s Matchups? Fireworks.

In 2024:

The Lions won the division at 15–2 .

. The Vikings finished 14–3 , just one game back.

, just one game back. Detroit’s season ended in the NFC Divisional Round.

So yeah, this Christmas game? It means something.

The Stakes in 2025 Could Be Even Bigger

By late December:

Playoff seeding will be up for grabs.

will be up for grabs. Both teams could be double-digit win squads again.

again. The NFC North may come down to this game, just like last season.

Plus, the Lions will be looking for revenge — and they’ll have to do it in Minneapolis, where the Vikings boast one of the loudest indoor environments in football.

How the Lions Stack Up This Time

Jared Goff is coming off a career resurgence.

is coming off a career resurgence. Aidan Hutchinson , Terrion Arnold , and Brian Branch lead an aggressive defense built for prime-time.

, , and lead an aggressive defense built for prime-time. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are playing their best football.

and are playing their best football. John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard are now calling the shots as Detroit’s new OC and DC.

And after last year’s near-miss, the Lions know exactly what it takes to win late-season football games on the road.

Key Takeaways

The Lions will play the Vikings on Christmas Day in Minnesota.

in Minnesota. It’s a rematch of the 2024 NFC North title race , which Detroit narrowly won.

, which Detroit narrowly won. The game is expected to have major playoff implications .

. It’ll feature top-tier quarterback play, elite pass rushers, and two franchises trending upward.

Bottom Line

Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas Day is a gift to NFL fans — and a grudge match wrapped in tinsel.

For Detroit, it’s a chance to win yet another NFC North crown. For Vikings fans, it’s a home-field statement game in front of the football world. And for everyone watching from the couch?

This might be the best Christmas Day matchup on the NFL calendar.