Detroit Lions claim Benito Jones from Miami Dolphins

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming 2022 season and that initial roster did not hold true for very long as they waived QB David Blough on Wednesday morning.

Now it is time for the waiver wire claims and practice squad signings to start rolling and just moments ago it was announced that they have claimed former Miami Dolphins DT Benito Jones off waivers.

Jones, who is 24, played in six games for the Dolphins during the 2020 season. During those games, he recorded just two tackles.

