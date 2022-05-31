Detroit Lions claim DE John Cominsky, cut kicker

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have claimed John Cominsky off waivers.

Cominsky, who is 26, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 27 career games with the Falcons, he has 41 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Five days ago, the Falcons announced they were moving on from Cominsky.

He will count as $965,000 against the Lions’ 2022 salary cap as he is in the final year of his rookie deal that he signed after being drafted.

In a corresponding move, the Lions have cut K Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas played in one game for the Lions in 2021, connecting on the only field goal he attempted from 44 yards out.

Cutting Rosas brings Detroit’s kicker total down to two as they still have Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert on their roster.

