Detroit Lions claim WR Josh Reynolds off waivers

The Detroit Lions have brought aboard help on the offensive side of the ball.

According to multiple reports, they’ve claimed wideout Josh Reynolds off waivers, who had requested and was granted a release from the Tennessee Titans. The move reunites him with QB Jared Goff, as he spent his first five years with the Los Angeles Rams prior to joining the Titans.

The #Lions claimed WR Josh Reynolds off waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 10, 2021

Reynolds, who played collegiately at Texas A&M, has 123 career receptions for 1,540 yards with nine touchdowns; he’s racked up 90 yards in five games played in 2021.