Detroit Lions Clap Back After LeBron James Calls Christmas ‘NBA’s Day’

The long-standing debate about which sport dominates Christmas Day took an interesting turn this year when NBA superstar LeBron James made a statement claiming the holiday as the NBA's domain. While James expressed his love for the NFL, he still asserted that Christmas is “our day” for basketball. “I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day,” James said, setting off a heated discussion about the traditions of Christmas sports viewing.

LeBron James: "I love the NFL, but Christmas is our day." pic.twitter.com/aYGNODI5ud — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2024

Detroit Lions Players Respond with Strong Opinions

Several Detroit Lions players, however, are not in agreement with James’ take. Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith was quick to defend football’s spot on Christmas Day, stating, “I for sure feel like (Christmas Day) is for football. You got a lot of dads and kids and family that’s all together, just want to watch some hard-nose, hitting football. I don’t think they want to watch people dunk, you think? And dribble? No. I feel like they want to watch people hit each other, so I for sure feel like football has to keep that Christmas Day game for sure.”

Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson also chimed in, emphasizing the NFL’s dominance over all sports in America. “At the end of the day, man, the NFL and football in this country is the number one game. So I think they can take over whatever day that they want to take over,” Robinson said. “I mean, obviously we see some of the ratings and stuff throughout the fall and winter when it is football on, and where the NBA stands with that. And again, I don’t want to take away from the NBA. I’m a big NBA watcher and advocate, but the NFL is just a little bit different beast.”

As the NFL and NBA continue to share the spotlight on Christmas Day, it’s clear that the battle for dominance is far from over. For Lions players, though, Christmas Day is for hard-hitting football, and they’re ready to continue that tradition.