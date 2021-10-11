Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell addresses Jared Goff’s turnovers

While Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s numbers aren’t terrible though the first five games of the 2021 season, there is one statistic that needs immediate correcting. He’s turned the ball over nine times, a previously unheard of feat.

According to head coach Dan Campbell during his afternoon press conference, he believes that Goff may be trying a bit too hard to make something happen:

“I think that he’s trying to take chances sometimes to a fault, trying to get it down field sometimes when maybe he ought to just go to the first look,” Campbell said. “Just take what’s there.”

Something that particularly had a negative effect on the team is that two of the turnovers yesterday were within field goal range of a game that was decided by a mere two points. What can Detroit do to improve this?

“Again, I think we have to do a better job of finding a way to push it down the field,” he continued. “I think we need to do a better job as a staff of designing some of these shots to protect him and getting it down field. He can throw it – now, he needs to take care of the football, and it shows up again – ‘Here we go, we’re in the red zone’ and it’s ‘Why are we struggling to get touchdowns early?'”

“Well, it’s because we get into the red zone and we turn the ball over, other wise we might score – we should score. But there are some things that we can help him with.”

Goff finished yesterday going 21-of-35 for 203 yards and an interception, along with a 21.4 quarterback rating.

– – Quote via Detroit Lions Link – –