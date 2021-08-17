Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell explains the release of Don Mulbach

It’s been 17 years in the Motor City, but all good things must come to and end eventually.

17 seasons

260 career games Thank you, Don pic.twitter.com/E2FGjdQ6sE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

Veteran long snapper Don Mulbach has been released by the Lions after 260 career games. According to new head coach Dan Campbell, it was simply time.

“As he’s done his whole career, he handled it like a pro,” Campbell said. “He appreciated that we talked to him, brought him out there, sat with him for a while. … We wanted to make it as good as you could under the circumstances.”

– – Quotes via Chris Burke Link