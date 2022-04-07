Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell praises ‘pretty special’ Kayvon Thibodeaux

With the second overall selection in next month’s NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions will be selecting a player they envision will have a major impact on their future success.

They will certainly have their share of options, with two of the highest-profile candidates being Oregon Ducks DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan Wolverines DE Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions sent a large contingent of staff to Thibodeaux’s pro day last week, and head coach Dan Campbell wants to make sure all of the team’s bases are covered as the Draft approaches.

“You want to make sure that any questions that you have, that you have them answered. That’s the best way to say it,” Campbell said. “Some guys, you can get those questions answered a lot sooner. Some guys, those questions got answered two months ago. And some, it goes all the way down the line. And that’s top to bottom, that’s across the board, that’s not always just the athletic ability, it’s the other things. So could be mental, could be anything. That’s just kind of the nature of it.”

Needless to say, Campbell is a fan of Thibodeaux’s abilities, describing him as an “explosive athlete” and “playmaker (who has) a good, quick first step.”

“He’s something else,” Campbell said. “He’s pretty special on tape.”

With 49 tackles (12 for loss) and seven sacks last season, Thibodeaux will certainly be a major addition for whoever selects him.

