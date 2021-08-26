Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell ready to ‘crawl out of my skin’

The Detroit Lions are ready to begin a new era of football in the Motor City with a completely revamped coaching staff, several new faces on the roster, and fan support in the stands.

Team president Rod Wood, general manager Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, Amani Oruwariye, Jamaal Williams, Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. 25th annual Detroit Economic Club luncheon Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. And Lions fans, who were already excited after Campbell’s explosive introductory presser, got another taste of the energy he’ll be bringing.

“The support and the amount of people that come up to me whether I’m at Starbucks or Shell getting gas. I mean, whatever it is, they’ve been unbelievable,” Campbell said. “They’ve been very supportive and ‘hey, good luck coach,’ you know, ‘go give ‘em hell.’ I appreciate that. I do.

“Just to piggyback on what Brad was saying — I cannot wait until September 12th. Like I will be crawling out of skin. Look, I came from New Orleans and the Superdome carries … it’s pretty impactful. And it’s loud. Ford Field can be every bit of that. Not every stadium, not every place can be that way. But I know this place can be that and then some. Just Buffalo alone, that to me, when we’re going for a two-point conversion in the fourth and we can’t hear our own offense? We’ll work on when we should be loud and all that. But, it was awesome. It was unbelievable and our fans, you guys were kicking it, and our players felt it. That’s, man, that’s energy. That’s juice. We appreciate it.”

The Lions take on the 49ers in their regular season opener on September 12.

