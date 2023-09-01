Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell reveals key to beating Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell reveals key to beating Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1

In the past couple of seasons, the Detroit Lions have been notoriously slow off the mark. Starting the 2021 season with a 0-8 record was a bleak reminder of this pattern. Last season's 1-6 start was equally concerning, though it led to a commendable 8-2 streak for the last 10 games. With two underwhelming starts under coach Dan Campbell's belt, it's evident that an early-season boost is crucial for the Lions' aspirations in 2023. Especially as they set their eyes on the NFC North crown, kicking off the season on the right foot would be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Dan Campbell reveals key to beating Kansas City Chiefs

Dan Campbell Says Lions Are In Shape

Campbell has always believed in addressing issues head-on. The confidence he carries this season is palpable. And rightly so, considering the hard work and dedication he has witnessed during the training camp, especially during joint practices. Emphasizing the importance of minimizing mistakes over flashy plays, he believes the team's improved conditioning will play a pivotal role.

“I don’t feel like anybody will be in better condition than we will going into game one,” Campbell said. “I think we’re as prepared as we can be. I think we hone in on the things that we do, and I think those will serve us right and we’ll see where we go.”

Key To Beating the Kansas City Chiefs

As the Lions prepare to face the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, the challenge is distinct. However, Campbell believes he's cracked the code. If the Lions are to have any chance against the Chiefs, their strategy is clear: they need takeaways.

“I feel like you’re able to solve issues that much faster. I think that helps,” Campbell told reporters. “I think we’ve done a lot more situational work. These early games, I believe you heard me say this, but it is a team that makes the least amount of mistakes, not the most plays that wins.”

“I think we need takeaways. We need takeaways,” Campbell said. “We got to convert on third down on offense and we need takeaways on defense. I think that’s what we have to come away with this game. And I think we’ll say that all year long.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions' initial season games have been historically lackluster.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell emphasizes the importance of takeaways and conditioning to edge out the competition.
  3. Campbell believes that no team will be in better condition than the Lions.

Bottom Line – Lions' Roar or Whimper?

As the Detroit Lions gear up for their Week 1 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes are on Coach Dan Campbell and his revamped defense. With history against them but hope and strategy on their side, will the Lions roar to a triumphant start or begin with a familiar whimper? Time will tell.

