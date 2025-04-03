Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reveals Plan to Bounce Back in 2025

The Lions were dominant in 2024 — until they weren’t. Now Dan Campbell is urging caution amid change.

After the Detroit Lions were bounced from the playoffs in a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders, Dan Campbell didn’t waste time sulking. The very next day, he turned the page and got to work on what promised to be a challenging offseason. From coaching departures to key free agents walking out the door, the Lions had plenty to deal with — and Campbell met it head-on.

Dan Campbell Says Detroit Lions Played Bad at Wrong Time

Campbell’s brutally honest assessment of the Lions’ postseason exit says a lot about his mindset.

“We did it right. We had 15 wins in a season. We played bad at the wrong time. So, careful tweaking things,” Campbell said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “What you’ve got is good enough. We just gotta play better in that moment. But it also means we can’t stay the same, we all know that. That’s not good for anybody.”

He’s not wrong. Detroit was dominant for most of the season. But against Washington, turnovers mounted and defensive answers disappeared. It was a rare collapse from a team that had done so much right — and Campbell knows the answer isn’t to tear it all down.

Major changes — but the foundation remains

The Lions lost key contributors in free agency like Carlton Davis III and Kevin Zeitler, while their coaching staff was poached by teams across the league.

Still, Campbell and GM Brad Holmes got to work quickly. They interviewed a plethora of coaches, ultimately hiring Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton to lead the defense and offense, respectively.

They also added multiple free agents Campbell believes embody the Lions’ identity, including cornerback D.J. Reed and nose tackle Roy Lopez.

“They fit us and what we’re about,” Campbell said. “For what they’re asked to do, they’re all three competitive, productive players. And man, it’s the way they play the game. They don’t back down from anybody.”

Eyes forward — and no fear of the grind

Campbell’s focus isn’t on what went wrong — it’s on what’s next. And with a brutal 2025 schedule, he’s ready for the test.

“We’re in a meat-grinder,” Campbell said. “And I’ve said this before: we could be a better team than we were last year and have more losses. There is a chance that could happen. And that’s OK. As long as we learn from what those are and get better coming out of them, we’ll be good.”

That mindset — competitive, gritty, and forward-thinking — is exactly why the Lions have become one of the NFL’s most feared teams. And if Campbell has his way, 2025 won’t be the year they take a step back. It’ll be the year they sharpen the sword.

“No matter what happens in the season,” he said, “you’re trying to sharpen your sword for the playoffs.”