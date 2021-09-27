Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says he expects more from Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions dropped a heartbreaker yesterday at Ford Field against the Baltimore Ravens, and while there remains several areas of the overall team performance that need improvement, one particular player stood out.

Rookie Penei Sewell, who was one of Detroit’s lowest-graded offensive lineman during yesterday’s loss, was called out by head coach Dan Campbell during his media comments this afternoon. According to Campbell, Sewell is held to a high standard, and can do better.

“He can be a road grader,” Campbell said. “Now, I would say that’s not his best performance after a three-week period. I expect more from him. I expect him to be better than he was. Now was it bad? No, it wasn’t bad, but I hold him to high standards, too. I hold that whole group to high standards, so I expect more. There’s some things that got (him) on the edge a little bit, but he’ll be better for it.”

Sewell, Detroit’s 1st round pick out of Oregon in the 2021 Draft, has filled in for Taylor Decker at left tackle and has performed well so far in his young NFL career.

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –