Detroit Lions coaches all but revealed the team’s next free agent addition

On Thursday, prior to OTAs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, and assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley all spoke to the media and they all had some interesting things to say about free-agent running back, Todd Gurley.

As you have probably heard, Gurley was in Allen Park last week to meet with the Lions and though a deal was not reached, it sure sounds like it is just a matter of time as Campbell, Lynn, and Staley all raved about the former All-Pro.

You be the judge but my prediction is that Gurley is a Lion in the coming days. (Maybe even by the end of today)

Dan Campbell says the Lions "have interest" in Todd Gurley and that they're talking with his agents. No official movement yet. Gurley was in last week for a visit. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 3, 2021

Duce Staley, Lions assistant HC: “We’re looking at anybody that can help the Lions and Todd Gurley can definitely help the Lions.” — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 3, 2021

Dan Campbell, Anthony Lynn and now Duce Staley are talking freely about Todd Gurley. Becoming difficult to imagine this doesn't get done. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 3, 2021

Todd Gurley hasn't signed with the Lions, but the coaches keep talking about Todd Gurley like he's going to sign with the Lions. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 3, 2021