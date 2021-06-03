Detroit Lions coaches all but revealed the team’s next free agent addition

On Thursday, prior to OTAs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, and assistant head coach/RBs coach Duce Staley all spoke to the media and they all had some interesting things to say about free-agent running back, Todd Gurley.

As you have probably heard, Gurley was in Allen Park last week to meet with the Lions and though a deal was not reached, it sure sounds like it is just a matter of time as Campbell, Lynn, and Staley all raved about the former All-Pro.

You be the judge but my prediction is that Gurley is a Lion in the coming days. (Maybe even by the end of today)

