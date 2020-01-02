45.5 F
Detroit Lions coaching staff selected for 2020 Senior Bowl

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Lions coaching staff selected for 2020 Senior Bowl

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Sometimes it’s important to move past the negative and to find the silver lining.

Thats exactly what this report is all about as the Detroit Lions, who finished the 2019 season with a 3-12-1 record, have been selected to coach in the 2020 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

This gives the Lions coaching staff an opportunity to scout seniors from across the nation in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Statement from Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy:

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is excited to have the two teams holding the first and third overall picks in this year’s draft coaching our 2020 game.  The Bengals selected six players from our game last year and we know how much Coach Taylor values the competitive environment created in Mobile.  Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia and I worked together years ago in New England so I know he will do a great job preparing the players for the next level.

 

