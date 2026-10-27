The Indianapolis Colts are officially open for business, and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes should be paying close attention.

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On Tuesday, the Colts agreed to trade eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. With Indianapolis sitting at 2-5 and having already fired general manager Chris Ballard, the move could be the beginning of a significant roster shakeup.

For the Lions, this presents an opportunity that Holmes should seriously consider. Detroit is coming off a 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but there are still areas of the defense that could use reinforcements before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

Two Colts players, cornerback Charvarius Ward and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, stand out as particularly intriguing possibilities.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

1. Charvarius Ward, Cornerback

If the Lions are serious about upgrading their secondary, Ward should be one of the first names Holmes asks about.

The 30-year-old former Pro Bowl cornerback enjoyed a tremendous 2023 season with the San Francisco 49ers, recording five interceptions and an NFL-leading 23 passes defended. At his best, Ward is a physical outside cornerback capable of handling difficult assignments against some of the NFL’s top receivers.

Detroit could certainly use that type of experience, especially with the Lions hoping to make another deep playoff run. Adding Ward would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another proven option in coverage while providing valuable depth for the second half of the season.

As we previously examined in our look at three potential Lions cornerback trade targets, Ward’s injury history and contract would need serious consideration before Detroit made an offer.

However, Nelson’s departure changes the situation in Indianapolis. The Colts have demonstrated a willingness to move an established veteran for future draft capital, which makes a phone call about Ward more reasonable than it appeared just a few days ago.

There is no confirmation that Indianapolis is shopping Ward or that Detroit has expressed interest. But with the Colts potentially entering a rebuilding period, Holmes should at least explore the possibility.

2. DeForest Buckner, Defensive Tackle

While Ward could help Detroit’s secondary, Buckner might be the more impactful acquisition.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle remains a disruptive force along the defensive line. Through seven games this season, Buckner has recorded 31 tackles and four sacks, demonstrating that he can still create problems for opposing offensive lines.

Unlike Ward, Buckner has already generated significant interest around the league.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Indianapolis had received strong trade interest in Buckner and Nelson, with no player expected to be off-limits if the Colts decided to become sellers.

With Nelson now headed to Seattle, Buckner could be one of the next major names to move.

For Detroit, the attraction is obvious.

Imagine Buckner joining a defensive front that already features Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. His ability to generate interior pressure could make life considerably more difficult for opposing quarterbacks, while preventing offenses from consistently concentrating their blocking attention on Hutchinson.

There is also the matter of his contract. Buckner is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the season, meaning Detroit would potentially be acquiring him as a short-term addition for a championship push.

We previously discussed Buckner as a possible Lions trade target following Ballard’s firing, but Tuesday’s Nelson trade gives that possibility a new level of relevance.

If the Colts are willing to move Buckner for a reasonable draft pick, Holmes should absolutely be involved in the conversation.

Brad Holmes Should Make the Call

The Lions do not need to make a trade simply for the sake of making one. They have a talented roster, and surrendering valuable draft capital for an aging veteran always comes with risk.

But opportunities like this do not present themselves every season.

Ward could help stabilize Detroit’s cornerback depth, while Buckner could provide the interior pass rush that makes an already dangerous defense even more difficult to handle.

Of the two, Buckner would be my preferred target because of the immediate impact he could make alongside Hutchinson and McNeill. Ward, however, would address a position where additional experience could prove extremely valuable down the stretch.

Acquiring both would be an aggressive move, particularly when considering the financial commitments and draft compensation involved. Still, Holmes should explore each possibility rather than assume Indianapolis will hold on to its remaining veterans.

The Colts have already traded one of their biggest stars. The Lions should find out who might be next.