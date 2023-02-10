Detroit Lions come up short in 2023 NFL Honors ceremony

On Thursday night, the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony recognized the standout performances of the 2022 NFL season, and it held significant importance for our Detroit Lions. Three representatives of the Lions were been nominated for awards during the event. Ben Johnson, the team's offensive coordinator, was a finalist for the Assistant Coach of the Year award, Aidan Hutchinson was nominated for the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and quarterback Jared Goff was chosen as a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Unfortunately, Johnson, Hutchinson, and Goff all came up short of winning.

2023 NFL Honors Results

Below is the complete list of winners announced at Phoenix's Symphony Hall: (Via NFL.com)

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Giants

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, Jets wide receiver

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year: Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's catch versus Bills

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Dak Prescott, Cowboys quarterback

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ronde Barber; Darrelle Revis; Joe Thomas; Zach Thomas; DeMarcus Ware; Don Coryell (coach/contributor); Chuck Howley (senior); Joe Klecko (senior); Ken Riley (senior)

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow, Bengals quarterback; Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA: Ron Rivera, Commanders head coach

Bud Light Celly of the Year: Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans, Seahawks

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end

AP Assistant Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Calais Campbell, Ravens defensive lineman

Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce, Texans running back versus Jaguars

Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader): Josh Jacobs, Raiders running back

Head and Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year: 49ers tight end George Kittle versus Cowboys

Bottom Line for the Detroit Lions

The fact that Detroit had three nominees for the awards show further shows how the franchise is on the right track. Though they did not come away with any of the awards, both Ben Johnson and Aidan Hutchinson both finished second in their respective categories. DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator beat out Johnson for the Assistant Coach of the Year award, while Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback beat out Hutchinson for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.