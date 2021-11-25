Detroit Lions come up with hilarious Thanksgiving-themed celebration after interception [Video]

Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye came up big with his 5th interception of the season, picking off Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton in the end zone late in the 2nd quarter of this afternoon’s game at Ford Field.
And afterwards, he and his teammates demonstrated a creative Thanksgiving themed celebration as Oruwariye “served” them, just like we’re going to be gathered around our own tables here shortly:
Chef @AmaniO serving up an interception!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/snDOL7fZOj
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2021